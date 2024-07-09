MP govt announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Surat building collapse victims

Bhopal, Jul 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of five persons from the state killed in a building collapse in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said on Tuesday.

The six-storey residential building in Surat's Pal area collapsed on Saturday afternoon, killing seven persons, most of them textile workers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, police earlier said.

Five of the deceased were from MP's Sidhi district, the official said.

CM Yadav on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the victims from MP and also directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons, the official said.

The five deceased who belonged to MP, including two sets of brothers, have been identified as Hiramani Kevat, Lalji Kevat, Shivpuraj Kevat, Pravesh Kevat and Abhilash Kevat, the official added. PTI MAS GK