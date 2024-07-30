MP govt announces Rs 450 subsidy per cylinder refill for Ladli Behna beneficiaries of PMUY

Bhopal, July 30 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give Rs 450 subsidy for refilling each LPG cylinder to eligible "Ladli Behnas" or women who are beneficiaries of the Central government's Pradhanmantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Additionally, all beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme will receive Rs 250 for the Rakhi festival on August 1 as promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

"The state Cabinet has decided to give Rs 450 per cylinder to Ladli Behna beneficiaries of the PMUY and also Rs 250 to all (Ladli Behna) scheme beneficiaries," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters.

He said the state government will pay the balance amount for refilling LPG cylinders (to gas companies).

Yadav said 40 lakh Ladli Behnas and PMUY beneficiaries are expected to benefit from the latest measures.

"No welfare scheme will be suspended. Directives have been issued to review all such schemes to make them more public-oriented for all sections of the society," the chief minister said.

The Ladli Behna scheme, launched by the previous government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is believed to have given rich poll dividends to the BJP, which won 163 of 230 seats.

The state Cabinet has also decided to give the remaining special ex-gratia of Rs 90 lakh to the family of an assistant sub-inspector from Chhindwara district who died in the line of duty while trying to stop a speeding vehicle, an official said.

The ex-gratia amount will be equally divided between the wife and parents of the deceased as per the latest policy of the state government which divides the financial assistance between parents and wives of jawans or government officials who die in the line of duty.

ASI Naresh Sharma (40) was killed after a speeding pick-up vehicle hit him at a checkpoint in Chhindwara during security checking. The driver was arrested later. PTI MAS NSK