MP govt appoints IAS officer Veera Rana as chief secretary; 2nd woman to hold top post

Bhopal, Jan 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Veera Rana as the new chief secretary (CS), an official said, becoming only the second woman to hold the top post in the state's bureaucracy.

Rana has also been given the additional charge of the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) as its chairperson, an official said.

The 1988-batch IAS officer was serving as acting chief secretary after the retirement of incumbent Iqbal S Bains.

IAS officer Nirmala Buch was the first woman chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh and she served in the top post in the early 1990s.

The government also appointed Sanjay Bandopadhyay, a 1988-batch IAS officer, as chairman of the MP Employees Selection Board (earlier known as Vyapam). PTI MAS RSY