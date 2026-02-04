MP govt approves free registration of housing plots for 25,600 Sardar Sarovar dam-hit families

Bhopal, Feb 4 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has approved free registration of residential plots allotted to over 25,600 families affected in the state by the Sardar Sarovar dam, built on the Narmada river in neighbouring Gujarat, officials said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the state secretariat on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Under the decision, the registration fee and stamp duty payable as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be reimbursed by the Narmada Valley Development Authority.

More than 25,600 families displaced by the project and residing in Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone and Dhar districts of Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the move, it said.

Some areas in these districts of MP have come under the submergence due to the dam built in Gujarat.

The decision is estimated to put a financial burden of Rs 600 crore on the government, the officials said. PTI LAL NP