MP govt approves implementation of Weather Information Network and Data System programme

Bhopal, Dec 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday approved implementation of WINDS (Weather Information Network and Data System) programme of the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme in the state with an estimated cost of Rs 434.58 crore, an official said.

The approval for the installation of automated weather stations at the tehsil level and automated rain gauges at the gram panchayat level under WINDS programme was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he said.

"The implementation of the WINDS programme will provide weather-based data, which will speed up the implementation of the crop insurance scheme in the interest of the state's farmers. High-quality weather data will be made available to the Union government on a single digital platform," the official said.

The cabinet also approved Rs 197.13 crore lakh for the construction of the second phase of the Madhya Pradesh Dharmashastra National Law University in Jabalpur. Under this phase, the administration block, academic block, vice-chancellor and registrar's residences, 12 multi-story staff quarters, and campus boundary walls will be constructed, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Dharmashastra National Law University has 1,272 approved seats in BA LLB (Hons), LLB (Hons), and PhD courses, and currently 720 students are enrolled in it, he added.

The cabinet also granted administrative approval of Rs 2,508.21 crore for the development and construction of the Barwah-Dhamnod four-lane road (62.795 km), including land acquisition, under a hybrid annuity model, he said.