MP govt approves 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Scheme'

Bhopal, Mar 11 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday approved the proposal for 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service Scheme' as well as a plan to deploy one hearse in every district hospital.

The 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service Scheme' will be implemented and operated by the state's Public Health and Medical Education Department, an official said.

"The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This service will be available anywhere in the state in case of medical emergency or if special type of medical facilities are required," the official said.

"The cabinet also approved the proposal to provide hearse to carry dead bodies for free in all the district hospitals and government medical colleges. In case of death during treatment in government hospitals or death due to road accident or disaster, the corpse will be respectfully transported to the destination in hearse," he added.

The responsibility of operating the hearse will be with the Public Health and Medical Education Department, while at present it is with the Urban Development and Housing Department, the official informed.

In the cabinet meeting, it was decided to transfer the office of Head of the Department, Director of Religious Trust and Endowment and Director, Chief Minister Teerth Darshan Scheme from Bhopal to Ujjain, the official said.

The cabinet also approved several other proposals, including construction of a new medical college in Ujjain in view of the 2028 Simhastha, he said. PTI ADU BNM