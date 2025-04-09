MP: Govt college sacks guest teacher for sending ‘obscene’ messages to girl student

Gwalior, Apr 9 (PTI) The authorities at the Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior have terminated the services of a guest teacher for allegedly sending obscene messages to a girl student, an official said on Wednesday.

College Principal AA Siddqui said that a student had accused Ajam Khan, a guest teacher of the Architecture Department, of sending indecent messages on her mobile phone.

The college formed a three-member committee, which found substance in the allegation, he said.

Siddiqui said Khan was then dismissed from the job.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad general secretary Himanshu Shroti said they had raised the issue after the student contacted them. The students’ organisation has given an application to the police for registration of an FIR against the dismissed guest teacher, he added. PTI COR ADU NR