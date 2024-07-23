MP govt committed to making cow-rearing a profitable business: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jul 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said his government was committed to making cow-rearing a profitable business and it was promoting indigenous breeds of cows.

He also said the government was trying to raise the income of farmers and cow-rearers.

The chief minister made the remarks on Monday during his visit to Bull Mother Farm near Kerva dam on the outskirts of Bhopal to see the facilities in place there for keeping cows.

On the occasion, Yadav insisted on ensuring that no bovine animal remains on roads during the ongoing monsoon season.

"My government is working to encourage the rearing of indigenous breeds of cows. The government is making efforts to keep cows in gaushalas (cow shelters) and also working towards enhancing their capacities to accommodate more domestic animals in it," the CM said.

"The state government is committed to making cow-rearing a profitable business," he said, and directed that a scheme be framed for the promotion of indigenous breed of cows.

He also held discussions about the subsidy on milk and various schemes of the central and state governments. PTI MAS NP