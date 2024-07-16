MP govt committed to transform Chhindwara: CM Yadav

Chhindwara (MP), Jul 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will fulfil all promises made in the run-up to the recently held bypoll to the Amarwara assembly seat, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday and underlined the state's commitment to the development of a modern Chhindwara.

BJP's Kamlesh Shah won the byelection to the Amarwara segment, part of the erstwhile Chhindwara bastion of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, by defeating his nearest Congress rival on July 13.

"We want to thank people for the BJP's victory. This is our first visit here post the elections as part of the commitment that we will work together to keep all promises made during campaigning," Yadav said while addressing an event in Amarwara.

Yadav chaired a round-table meeting with industrialists to prepare a roadmap for attracting investment to Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts ahead of the Regional Industries Conclave scheduled to be held in Jabalpur on July 20.

The chief minister said possibilities for setting up industries in different sectors were discussed at the meeting, which was joined virtually by some industrialists.

"We tried to understand problems being faced by the existing industries in Chhindwara district and also discussed expansion possibilities," he said.

Yadav underlined the government's commitment towards developing a modern Chhindwara by promoting industries in food-processing, mining and agriculture-based units.

Madhya Pradesh unit BJP president and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma was also present. PTI MAS NSK