MP govt considering Vande Metro projects to increase public transport facilities in cities: Yadav

Indore, Sep 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that the state government is considering "Vande Metro" projects to increase public transport facilities in the state's urban areas.

Yadav, Indore's guardian minister, attended a review meeting of the ongoing development works in the district.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said, "We are talking about taking the urban public transport up to Vande Metro. The existing metro rail can run at a maximum speed of 80 kilometres per hour, while the Vande Metro rail, which can ply on the existing broad-gauge line, can achieve a speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour." He further assured that Ujjain will be connected by metro rail before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2028.

The chief minister said the speed of construction of the metro project in Indore will be increased, and "elevated" roads will be built to solve the traffic problem in the city.

The state government is moving fast towards forming a metropolitan authority by combining parts of Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and Dhar districts, he said.

"We have prepared a blueprint to form metropolitan authorities in four cities. However, the best feasibility report in this regard has come for Indore and Ujjain. Metropolitan authorities will also be formed in the rest of the metros," Yadav said.

The chief minister said in the review meeting he directed officials to ensure planned development by increasing coordination between the urban and rural bodies of Indore.

"In 2012, 29 villages were added to the limits of the Indore Municipal Corporation. Public representatives have given different suggestions for providing drinking water, roads, sewage and other basic facilities in these villages," he said.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani and city mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav were also at the review meeting. PTI HWP ADU ARU