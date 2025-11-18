MP govt decides to repeal land pooling scheme in Ujjain Simhastha area

Bhopal, Nov 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to repeal the land pooling scheme in Ujjain Simhastha (Kumbh) mela area following massive protests by farmers, an official said.

The official said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav decided to repeal the scheme after discussions with representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, the BJP, public representatives in Ujjain, and the district administration at his residence.

He said Yadav directed the Urban Administration Development Department and the district administration to issue orders in this matter.

The meeting agreed to make every possible effort to ensure a divine, grand, and world-class Simhastha event, in which the interests of seers and farmers will be comprehensively taken into account.

Chief Minister Yadav said the decision was taken to respect the farmers, and in the future, the entire world will witness the grandeur of Simhastha.

Farmers had alleged that the government was snatching away their land in the Simhastha area by implementing a "land pooling policy" in the name of creating permanent and commercial constructions.

They had warned that if the government did not take a concrete decision within the stipulated time, thousands of farmers would camp in Ujjain from November 18 and continue their protest until the scheme was repealed.

Following this warning, a meeting was convened at the chief minister's residence, which was attended by state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, among others.

The official said the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh expressed gratitude to the chief minister Yadav for the decision.

Simhastha, a major Hindu religious event held every 12 years in the temple city of Ujjain, attracts millions of devotees from all parts of India and abroad.

The event in Ujjain is slated to be held in 2028, and in view of this, the government had implemented a land pooling policy to acquire farmers' land for permanent construction. Previously, land used to be acquired from farmers for five to six months for the Simhastha event.