MP govt distributes tablets to ministers to 'promote e-governance', to 'save time, paper'

Bhopal, Jan 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday distributed tablets to all members of his cabinet to promote e-governance in the state, a move aimed at making the system paperless and saving time.

The tablets were handed over to the ministers at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

CM Yadav said complete information related to the cabinet meetings would be made available through these tablets.

Addressing the cabinet members, Yadav said, "E-governance is being promoted in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative includes the e-Cabinet initiative. Necessary training is being provided to those concerned regarding the e-Cabinet application." "This application is a modern, paperless, secure and confidential system that the council of ministers can access anytime, anywhere at their convenience. The e-Cabinet application will primarily facilitate viewing the cabinet agenda and reviewing the compliance reports of decisions taken in previous meetings," Yadav said.

The CM said he was confident that cabinet members will fully utilise the new system for transparency and time-saving.

Initially, the cabinet meeting agenda will be sent in both physical and digital formats, and later, it will be sent entirely digitally. The introduction of this paperless system - the e-Cabinet application - will save physical folder distribution, paper, and time, he said.

State Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said the cabinet decisions taken since 1960 have been digitised.abinet decisions from the past two years can be viewed with a single click.

At the end of the cabinet meeting, a presentation provided the ministers with basic information about the purpose of using tablets, their comprehensive utility, and their functionality, an official said.

There are a total of 31 ministers in Madhya Pradesh. PTI MAS NP