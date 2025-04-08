MP govt doubles financial aid to cow shelters, approves policy to deal with destitute cattle

Bhopal, Apr 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to double the government assistance provided to registered cattle shelters from Rs 20 per day/per cow to Rs 40, and cleared a policy to address the problem of destitute cows.

The cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, gave its nod to a Cow Shelter Establishment Policy, 2025, which is aimed at tackling the problem of destitute cows, officials said.

The policy will be implemented by the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department.

According to the officials, the cabinet decided to hike the government assistance for registered cow shelters from Rs 20 per animal/per day to Rs 40 in order to encourage the establishment of more such facilities.

The increase in aid was continuation of the announcement made by Chief Minister Yadav about his government’s commitment to cow protection and promotion, and to ensure the well-being of cattle by providing proper care and food to them, they said.

The cabinet approved another proposal to change the name of a scheme, "Mukhyamantri Pashupalan Vikas Yojana", to "Dr. Ambedkar Pashupalan Vikas Yojana".

The scheme is aimed at creating new employment opportunities in animal husbandry and dairy-related activities, boosting productivity, increasing farmer income and upping the state's contribution to the national GDP, the officials said. PTI ADU RSY