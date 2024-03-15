MP govt employees' dearness allowance increased by 4 pc

Bhopal, Mar 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) of state government employees, taking it to 46 per cent.

An official said the enhanced DA will be paid to employees with effect from July 1 last year.

"The DA arrears from July 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024 will be paid in three equal instalments in July, August and September this year. The DA for March this year will be paid next month," he informed.

The move comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, dates for which will be announced on Saturday. PTI MAS BNM