MP govt forms 6-member team to probe HIV infection among six children

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) After six children suffering from thalassemia tested HIV positive in Madhya Pradesh, four of them at a hospital in Satna alone, the state government on Tuesday formed a six-member committee to probe the matter, officials said.

Tarun Rathi, Commissioner of the Public Health and Medical Education Department, issued an order announcing the formation of the investigation team, and directed it to submit a report within seven days.

The investigation team will be headed by Dr Satya Avadhiya, Regional Director of the Rewa Division of the Public Health and Medical Education Department, it said.

Ruby Khan, Deputy Director of the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC); Romesh Jain, Blood Transfusion Specialist at AIIMS, Bhopal; Seema Naved of the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center; Sanjeev Jadon, Senior Drug Inspector of the Food and Drug Administration in Hoshangabad, and Priyanka Choubey, Drug Inspector of the same department in Bhopal, will be other members of the probe team.

As per the order, the committee is directed to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report within seven days.

Six children in the age group of 12 to 15 were found to be HIV positive after suspected contaminated blood transfusions at the district hospitals in Satna, Jabalpur and elsewhere. The parents of one of them were also found to be infected, officials said.

Satna Collector Satish Kumar S earlier told reporters that these infection cases came to light between January and May this year, and all the victims are currently undergoing treatment.

"Children suffering from thalassemia were receiving regular blood transfusions. Six of them were found to be HIV positive during routine testing," he said.

The parents of one of these children were also found to be HIV positive, he added.

After the cases came to light, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said he ordered an investigation into the matter and sought a report.

He said it was also being investigated whether the blood transfusion took place at any other hospital other than the government hospital. PTI MAS NP