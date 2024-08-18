MP govt forms committee to control stray cattle menace

Bhopal, Aug 18 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to control the problem of stray cattle in the state.

The state government will run a 15-day special campaign on major roads and take action to control stray cattle, an official release issued on Saturday night said.

Suggestions received for stray cattle control will also be included under the special campaign.

A committee has been formed in this regard. It will be headed by the home department's additional chief secretary (ACS) with other senior officials as its members, the release said.

The government had earlier issued instructions to all the district collectors to control stray cattle on major roads.

The ACS of the panchayat and rural development department and principal secretaries of the PWD, animal husbandry and dairy departments have been made members of the committee.

The urban housing and development department's principal secretary will be the member secretary of the panel, the release said. PTI ADU MVG GK