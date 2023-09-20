MP govt forms five-member committee to frame law on protection of journalists

Bhopal, Sep 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday constituted a high-level five-member committee to discuss with stake-holders and formulate a legislation for protection of journalists in the state, an official said.

Advertisment

According to orders issued in this regard, the committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department).

The other members of the panel include Principal Secretary (Law-Legislative Affairs), a nominated representative of Bhopal-based Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, and a senior journalist nominated by the state government.

The secretary in the Public Relations Department will be the member-secretary of the committee.

The official said the committee will study provisions prevalent in different parts of the country regarding journalist protection laws and submit its report within two months.

The panel has been given the final shape days after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced setting up of a committee to frame a law for protection of media persons. PTI ADU RSY