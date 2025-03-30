MP: Govt girls college teacher found on road in drunken state; video goes viral

Rewa (MP), Mar 30 (PTI) A video of a teacher of a government girls' college in an inebriated condition on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has gone viral on social media.

Following the incident, which took place on Saturday, the Government Girls PG College has assured that it will take up the issue with its hiring committee that recruited the teacher on contract.

In the video clip, the middle-aged teacher can be seen in a severely drunken state, unable to walk.

The video, shot on a road near the Civil Lines police station and the Peeli Kothi compound, was uploaded and widely circulated.

According to eye-witnesses, passersby felt the man was unwell and called an ambulance to rush him to a hospital, but the paramedics found him drunk and returned him.

The Government Girls PG College's principal, Dr Vibha Shrivastava, told PTI that she had seen the video and the man in question was a contractual teacher.

The man has been given a break from teaching, she said, adding that contractual lecturers were hired through public participation by a committee on a merit basis for a few months.

They are given breaks and re-hired, the principal said.

"I will take up this issue before Pragya Tripathi, the chairperson of the public committee for hiring, on April 1," she said, clarifying that the incident hadn't occurred on the college campus. PTI COR LAL ARU