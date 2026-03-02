MP govt gives nod to schemes worth Rs 27,746 cr for agri, allied sectors

Barwani (MP), Mar 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday approved schemes worth Rs 27,746 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, asserting that it remains committed to making farmers prosperous.

The schemes were approved during the Krishi cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Nagalwadi village in Barwani district.

The state government has declared 2026 as 'Kisan Kalyan Varsh'. This was the first agriculture cabinet meeting of the year.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that the cabinet approved 16 schemes worth Rs 27,746 crore for agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, cooperation and Narmada Valley Development.

"Our government is committed to farmers' welfare. We will, under all circumstances, make farmers prosperous and take the state on the path of progress," he said.

The chief minister said that the Bhilat Dev temple would be developed as a religious tourism destination.

He also announced that a modern vegetable market would come up at the Barwani district headquarters and an agricultural produce market would be developed in Khetiya town of the district.

Yadav said processing and marketing of bananas, chilli, mangoes and vegetables would be promoted in the tribal-dominated district.

He pointed out that the state government had already decided to give a bonus of Rs 600 per quintal to farmers cultivating urad.

The chief minister also said that it was proposed to include mustard under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana on the lines of soybean.

According to officials, the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana was designed to protect farmers from losses.

If traders purchase farm produce in markets at prices lower than the minimum support price (MSP), the difference is paid to farmers from the state exchequer under the scheme, they said. PTI HWP LAL ARU