MP govt gives out-of-turn promotions to 60 cops involved in anti-Naxal ops

Bhopal, Feb 9 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday awarded out-of-turn promotions to 60 police personnel involved in anti-Naxal operations, lauding their role in eradicating the Maoist menace in the state.

Addressing a programme in Balaghat, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the state police's campaign that forced Naxalites to surrender and the contribution of brave soldiers of the Hawk Force, a specialised anti-Maoist unit of the MP Police.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an environment of Naxal eradication was created across the country. The Madhya Pradesh police launched an effective campaign, forcing the Naxalites to surrender and bid final farewell to 'lal salaam' (red salute) in the state," Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh was declared Maoist-free in December last year with the surrender of two Naxalites in Balaghat.

The chief minister awarded out-of-turn promotions to 60 police personnel who displayed indomitable courage and bravery during Naxal encounters, and laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of the state.

He said the bravery of soldiers, the unwavering will of the police, and the people's faith had liberated the region from the shackles of Naxal terror.

"The state government is paying tribute to soldiers martyred in Naxal violence through the Amar Jawan Jyoti. We can proudly say that Madhya Pradesh is now free from Naxals," he said.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti in Balaghat will be a memorial to the Naxal-free campaign, he said.

Yadav also inaugurated 32 police stations and other government offices in Balaghat district, built according to ISO standards.

It is regrettable that Likhiram Kavre, a minister in the then Congress government, was murdered by Naxalites in Balaghat, he said.

It was a major challenge, as Madhya Pradesh shares an 836-km border with Chhattisgarh.

Even in the challenging terrain of dense forests, the Hawk Force adopted a strategy to drive out the Naxalites by conducting 4,104 anti-Naxal operations, a 23 per cent increase from the previous year, he said.

"Our forces eliminated the 10 most hardcore Naxalites in 2025. The ultras were told to surrender or be killed. The police fulfilled this warning of the state government," he said.

Yadav said that the state government is making all necessary arrangements to ensure that Naxalites do not gain a foothold in this area in the future.

He pointed out that 250 schools in Balaghat have been renovated, and the government has established one-stop centres for citizens to provide forest rights pattas for tribal communities, caste certificates, and employment camps.

Apart from this, the agriculture cabinet will now be held in Balaghat in the Mahakaushal region, the chief minister said.