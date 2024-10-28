MP govt hikes DA to 50 per cent for employees ahead of Diwali

Bhopal, Oct 28 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) to 50 per cent from 46 per cent for its employees ahead of Diwali, an official said on Monday.

The hike will be effective from January 1, 2024, the official said.

Talking to reporters, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "My congratulations to everyone as this joy of enhancement in DA has doubled as it has coincided with Diwali and the state's Foundation Day on November 1." Undivided Madhya Pradesh was constituted on November 1, 1956 and Chhattisgarh was carved out of it on the same date in 2000.

Yadav said the state finance department approved 46 per cent DA in an order dated March 14, 2024. It was effective from July 1, 2023, and the arrears were paid in instalments.

"Now all government servants will be given 50 per cent DA from January 1, 2024," he said. PTI MAS ARU