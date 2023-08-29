MP govt: Impressive growth in state's medical infrastructure, health budget up 20 times in two decades

Bhopal, Aug 29 (PTI) The medical infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh has expanded impressively with the state’s health budget increasing more than 20 times from Rs 578 crore in 2002-03 to Rs 11,988 crore in 2023-24, an official said Tuesday.

The figures for improvement in the health sector were released by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Monday after he inaugurated the newly redesigned 2000-bed state-run Hamidia Hospital in the state capital, the official said.

The number of beds increased from 21,234 in 2002-03 to more than 45,000 in the current financial year, the official said.

Located on Bhopal’s Fatehgarh Fort premises on the banks of the Grand Lake, Hamidia Hospital is one of the oldest medical facilities in the country, dating back to the 18th century.

The now-inaugurated redesigned hospital project was a collaborative effort by CP Kukreja Architects, the official said.

MP had 7,500 doctors and para-medical staff in 2003. The figure now stands at more than 51,000.

Till 2003, there were only five government medical colleges in the state and the same increased to 24 in 2023, the official said. The total number of MBBS seats in state-run medical colleges till 2014 was 720, which has gone up to 2,205, he said.

The official also informed that 25 nursing colleges are functional in MP and 14 more are being established in the state.

The total number of beds in medical colleges in Bhopal and Gwalior has increased to 2,500, the official said.

The number of ICU beds increased from 277 to 2,085 in the past 20 years, the official added. PTI MAS NR