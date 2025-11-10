MP govt increases Ladli Behna scheme monthly aid to Rs 1500 from Rs 1250

Bhopal, Nov 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday approved an increase in the monthly financial assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,250, an official said.

More than 1.26 crore women beneficiaries of the scheme will start getting the enhanced amount from this month, the official said, adding it would entail extra expenditure of Rs 1793.75 crore.

With this, the total projected expenditure for the scheme in 2025-26 stands at Rs 20,450.99 crore, the official said.

"The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday approved an increase in the monthly financial assistance under the Ladli Behna scheme from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500," a government statement said.

CM Yadav is scheduled to start the payment of the increased amount at an event scheduled to be held on November 12 in Seoni district, the official said.

During a function in Sheopur on October 12 to disburse aid under the scheme, CM Yadav had said the upcoming Bhai Dooj and Diwali festivals would bring good news for women as the assistance under the scheme would be increased.

The aid under the scheme when it started on June 10, 2023 during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was Rs 1000. The government revised it to Rs 1,250 from September 2023.

The scheme is credited with being a game-changer for the BJP which crushed the Congress in the November 2023 assembly polls.