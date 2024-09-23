MP govt launches awareness campaign to eliminate mosquito-borne diseases

Bhopal, Sep 23 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a public awareness campaign to prevent malaria and dengue as part of the elimination of the mosquito-borne endemic diseases (EMBED) programme, an official said on Monday.

The state government has partnered with the Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) under corporate social responsibility (CSR) to launch a multi-city public awareness initiative to fight malaria and dengue as part of the EMBED Programme, said Dr Himanshu Jayswar, deputy director of MP's Directorate of Health Services in a press conference.

Jayswar said the state government and GCPL have planned to fight the spike in mosquito-borne diseases during the ongoing monsoon season.

Proactive prevention is the key to controlling any epidemic, and this campaign across Madhya Pradesh will play an essential role in educating citizens about preventing malaria and dengue, he said.

The official said EMBED is an ongoing strategic effort towards reducing malaria and dengue cases and lowering the death rate to zero through a multipronged approach.

The programme aims to bring the death rate caused by malaria and dengue to zero by 2030, he said.

Jayswar said this partnership has enabled Madhya Pradesh to move from Category 3 to Category 1 state in malaria elimination since 2015.

Ahona Ghosh, General Manager, Sustainability at GCPL, said the company has been partnering with the state government to fight vector-borne diseases through EMBED since 2015.

The programme has significantly impacted malaria and mosquito-borne disease control in India, reaching 2.7 million households across 39 districts, including 3,000 slums and 10,000 villages, she said.

Ghosh said a successful collaboration between GCPL and the Madhya Pradesh government has led to an 89 per cent decline in malaria cases in the last five years, with EMBED intervening in about 45 per cent of the highest endemic zones in the state during this period.

The programme has helped 5,225 out of 11,000 intervention villages become malaria-free across India, she said. PTI ADU ARU