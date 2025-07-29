MP govt makes hollow announcements, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal, July 29 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday accused the Madhya Pradesh government of making hollow announcements in the legislative assembly, which are seldom materialised.

"This is the government of announcements and assurances. There is no trace of the number of announcements made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Nath told reporters after attending the proceedings in the legislative assembly.

"If there is any award for giving (false) assurances and making (hollow) announcements, I am sure they (Chouhan and Yadav) will get the first prize," he quipped.

Responding to a query on whether senior leaders Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor, who were part of the Operation Sindoor delegations, were purportedly not allowed to speak in Parliament by Congress, Nath said, "This is the party's decision, I think it is the right decision".

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the Congress will continue to demand 27 per cent reservation for OBCs.

"This is a matter of social justice, which is not restricted to OBCs," he added.

The Congress has claimed that the BJP never acted on its proposal in 2003 to raise the OBC quota limit to 27 per cent.

Nath hit back at CM Yadav, who claimed the previous Congress government had brought an incomplete law on OBC reservation.

"I didn't do anything covertly. Everything is in the public domain," he said.

He echoed Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi on "genocide" in Gaza and the silence of the Modi government. PTI MAS NSK