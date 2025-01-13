MP govt mulling liquor ban in religious cities: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the state government is contemplating a ban on liquor in religious cities to ensure that the sanctity of these places remains intact.

The chief minister said there are complaints about the environment in religious cities getting affected because of liquor (sale and consumption).

"The state government is considering implementing a ban on liquor in religious cities by improving the policy and is serious about the suggestions given by saints in this regard," he said.

Yadav said the state government will soon decide and take concrete steps in this direction.