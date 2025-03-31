MP govt plans to launch easy, affordable public transport system

Bhopal, Mar 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reviewed the proposal to start "Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa" to provide easy and affordable public transport for people in rural, urban and intercity areas.

After reviewing the proposal in a high-level meeting, Yadav said the facility will strengthen the rural, urban and intercity transport system.

An official said a proposal has been prepared, and it would be brought to the meeting of the Council of Ministers for approval after detailed discussions, suggestions and consent from everyone.

Transport Secretary Manish Singh said under the new transport system, three-tier monitoring of the operation of passenger buses will be done, and a state-level holding company will be formed.

He said seven regional subsidiary companies will also be formed in seven major divisions (Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar and Rewa), and district-level passenger transport committees will be constituted.

These bodies will monitor and guide to improve transport, fix fares, coordinate to prepare route charts and provide the maximum benefit of the scheme to passengers, Singh said.

Special arrangements will also be made to create sources of income for seven regional subsidiary companies, it was stated.

Singh said the state government will give permits on priority to contracted buses and will have effective control over these vehicles.

He said the new system will also have an app for commuters and bus operators and a dashboard for monitoring the company.

Surveys are being conducted for the new service, and based on the feedback, the government will move forward with the implementation.

The official said a provision has also been made in the facility to provide a better environment for bus operators and give them regular business to ensure the services are not disrupted and commuters are not inconvenienced.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel, Urban Development and Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain attended the meeting virtually.

School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh and other senior officials attended the meeting at the chief minister's residence.