MP govt restores historic Surajkund stepwell in Indore with public participation

Indore, Oct 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government's Urban Development and Housing Department has restored the historic Surajkund stepwell in Depalpur town here with public participation under the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, an official said on Friday.

The Surajkund stepwell, located within Mangaleshwar Mahadev Temple complex, has now returned to its original form, the official said.

"This stepwell is considered extremely important from historical and religious perspectives. According to local belief, it was built in the 11th century by the Parmar dynasty. Subsequently, Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar renovated it and made it a major source of clean water for the city's residents," the official said.

"However, because of negligence, the maintenance of this stepwell declined, and it was on the verge of drying up. Its stairs and pathways got damaged. The restoration was initiated under Amrit 2.0 urban development plan. The enthusiasm of the villagers also accelerated the work," he added.

The stepwell's conservation has improved water quality and quantity, reconstructed damaged stairs and pathways, cleaned up plastic and solid waste, and incorporated greenery and landscaping, along with local community participation and awareness about water conservation, he said.

"The structure has emerged as a source of inspiration not only for Depalpur but for the entire state. Local citizens and youth have worked with determination to conserve the Surajkund stepwell. Such water conservation works aim to enhance environmental sustainability, biodiversity conservation, and the strengthening of the local ecosystem," he said.

Local residents said they would never allow the historic stepwell to become polluted again.

"This is our historical heritage, which has been seen and preserved by our elders. We all want that our future generations should also be proud of this stepwell," a resident said.