MP govt revokes Simhastha land pooling scheme after farmers warn of agitation

Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday formally issued an order to cancel the land pooling scheme in the Simhastha (Kumbh) mela area in Ujjain after farmers threatened to launch protests against it.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) had threatened to launch agitation from December 26 demanding total cancellation of the Simhastha Land Pooling Scheme.

On Monday, Anil Jain Kaluhera, the ruling BJP MLA from Ujjain North, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, stating that the land pooling scheme should be cancelled in the interest of farmers.

He also said if farmers launch the agitation against the scheme on December 26, he would be forced to join it.

The government order, signed by C K Sadhu, Deputy Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department of the Madhya Pradesh government, states the state government's Ujjain Development Authority had amended City Development Plans Nos. 8, 9, 10, and 11 under the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1973.

In the public interest, these plans are being completely repealed, it said.

The Simhastha Kumbh, held every 12 years in the temple city of Ujjain, is a major Hindu religious event that attracts millions of devotees from India and abroad. The Simhastha fair is scheduled to be held in 2028. In view of this, the government initiated a policy to acquire farmers' land for permanent construction.

Following the announcement of the "Dera Daalo, Gherao Daalo" movement on November 18 at the call of the BKS, the state government announced the repeal of the controversial Simhastha Land Pooling Act.

Immediately following this, the BKS organised a celebratory rally in Ujjain.

However, things worsened when, two days later, the state government issued a letter amending the Simhastha Land Pooling scheme instead of cancelling it. The BKS then demanded a complete withdrawal of the Land Pooling Act.

Disgruntled farmers held a meeting in Ujjain and announced to launch an indefinite strike.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain will be held in 2028. In view of this, the government introduced a 'land pooling' policy to acquire farmers' land for permanent construction, whereas previously, land was acquired from farmers for Simhastha for 5-6 months.

Farmers' organisations have been strongly opposing this policy ever since. PTI MAS NP