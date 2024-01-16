MP: Govt-run corporation sacks official for seeking sexual favours from woman in exchange of job

Bhopal, Jan 16 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh government-run development corporation has terminated the services of an official after the police registered a case against him for allegedly seeking sexual favours from a woman candidate in exchange of job, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh State Seeds and Farm Development Corporation (Madhya Pradesh Rajya Beej Evam Farm Vikas Nigam) terminated the services of Sanjeev Kumar Tantuvay, a contractual field production officer, on Monday evening, an official release said.

The action was taken as the allegations against him were found to be true, it said.

According to the termination order, the official was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354-A (unwelcome sexual behaviour, including physical contact, demands for sexual favours) on January 13 by Gwalior police's crime branch of police following the complaint.

The order said that after conducting an interview on January 3 for a position in the corporation, the accused had sent messages on WhatsApp to a woman candidate, in which he sought sexual favours from her in exchange for a job.

The accused also talked to the woman over phone and demanded sexual favours, the termination order stated.

The services of Tantuvay were terminated with immediate effect after the allegation was found to be true, it added. PTI ADU NP