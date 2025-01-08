MP govt to adopt best practices of Kumbh for Simhastha-2028: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jan 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will adopt best practices of Kumbh at Prayagraj and Haridwar during the Simhastha fair to be held in Ujjain in 2028, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

After the completion of the upcoming Kumbh in Prayagraj, a conference of companies and start-ups engaged in crowd management, drone survey, use of artificial intelligence and other activities will be organised in Ujjain, the CM said on Tuesday.

He reviewed preparations, including infrastructure-related works, for the Simhastha fair.

The Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will be held from January 13 to February 26.

Earlier, the Kumbh Mela was held in Haridwar city of Uttarakhand in 2021.

Yadav said the model of Kumbh in Prayagraj and Haridwar will also be studied in a bid to give best shape to the arrangements of Simhastha-2028.

"An action plan will be made to implement the best practices from both Kumbh in Simhastha-2028," he said.

Yadav directed authorities to form a special cell for the purpose of coordination with the Railways to facilitate the movement of devotees during Simhastha.

He said suitable access roads should be developed for the easy movement of devotees to the ghats.

Special attention should be paid to sewerage, cleanliness and greenery in the construction work being done in Ujjain, Indore and Dewas, the chief minister said.

He also directed officials to prepare an action plan for the upgradation of dharamshalas for the convenience of tourists.

In view of Simhastha-2028, the administrative structures in departments should be expanded immediately as per the need, Yadav said. PTI ADU GK