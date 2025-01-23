MP govt to ban sale of liquor at 17 religious sites in state: CM Yadav

Narsinghpur (MP), Jan 23 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said his government would ban the sale of liquor at 17 places of religious worship in the state.

"Everyone is aware of the ill-effects of liquor consumption. We don't want our youths to get spoiled as they are the future of the country. The Madhya Pradesh government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 religious places," the CM said during a function in Narsinghpur district of the state.

"Liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

The chief minister had said last year that the state government would develop the places associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the state as pilgrimage sites. PTI COR LAL NP