MP govt to build new Waqf Board building and name it after APJ Abdul Kalam: CM Yadav

Bhopal, May 6 (PTI) Amid a row over newly-amended Waqf Act, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that a new building of the Waqf Board will be constructed and named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

He made this announcement during a programme under the "Waqf Reform Awareness Campaign" at his official residence.

Yadav said that Waqf means a donated property, which should be used in the interest of society.

The amendment has been made in the new Waqf law to remove the earlier distortions. Through the amendment, it has been ensured that Waqf properties are kept safe, he said.

Yadav said the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being appreciated all over the world.

Respect for PM Modi in Arab countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran etc is considered the respect of India. People who knowingly or unknowingly left India and went to Pakistan during the partition of the country in 1947 are called Muhajirs there and their condition is bad, he said.

The CM said citizens should beware of smart, selfish and cunning people.

The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board is the ideal Waqf Board in the country, he said, adding that officials should prepare schemes in the interest of the minority community.

Yadav also assured to resolve the difficulties being faced in the payment of salary allowance of the employees of the Waqf Board. PTI ADU NP