MP govt to buy new plane for flying VVIPs; assembly to go paperless

Bhopal, Jul 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to purchase a new plane for the state government for ferrying VVIPs, an official said.

The cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cleared the proposal to get a Challenger 3500 Jet Plane, the official said.

Earlier, the state had a B-200GT VT MPQ plane but it got damaged after crash-landing at Gwalior airport in May 2021.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to implement the National E-Vidhan Application (NEVA) to make the state assembly paperless with an estimated cost of Rs 23.87 crore under the Centre’s Digital India programme, the official said.

Under the central programme, all state assemblies will go paperless and come on a single platform, the official said. The Centre will bear 60 per cent of the project cost and the state will have to shell out the rest, the official added. PTI MAS NR