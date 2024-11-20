MP govt to develop Lord Krishna pilgrimage sites

Bhopal, Nov 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved on Wednesday a proposal to constitute a trust to develop places associated with Lord Krishna into pilgrimage sites.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, decided to constitute Shri Krishna Pathey Nyas under the Madhya Pradesh Public Trust Act 1951, an official said.

The trust, headed by the CM, will be set up to develop places associated with Lord Krishna in Madhya Pradesh as pilgrimage sites, he said.

The trust is tasked with the implementation of management of Lord Krishna's temples and inviting suggestions for the establishment of Sandipani Gurukuls, besides literary and cultural preservation and promotion of the holy areas.

These places will be developed considering their potential for tourism and other aspects.

The trust will consist of 28 members, including 23 ex-officio trustee members and five experts to be nominated as non-official trustee members.

The tenure of non-official trustee members will be a maximum of 3 years. PTI ADU NSK