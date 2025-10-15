MP govt to develop Lord Ram exile route and spots associated with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites

Niwari (MP), Oct 15 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will develop the Shri Ram Van Gaman Path and the sites associated with Lord Krishna into pilgrimage places with funds already being approved, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

He said construction work with an approximate cost of Rs 2,200 crore is underway in Chitrakoot and Orchha.

Shri Ram Van Gaman Path is the legendary route Lord Ram followed during his exile, starting from Ayodhya and ending in Sri Lanka.

"The Shri Ram Van Gaman Path and the sites associated with Lord Krishna will be developed into pilgrimage sites. The government has approved funds," Yadav said.

He performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the second phase of Shri Ram Raja Lok and other development projects in Orchha, Niwari district.

"Lord Shri Ram's name alone is enough. His name and qualities are great. Through his qualities, conduct, devotion to his father, and his care for his subjects, Ram became the most virtuous Lord Shri Ram," he said.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the court of Shri Ram Raja Sarkar temple in Ochha.

He also inspected the ongoing works approved in the first phase of Shri Ram Raja Lok, an upcoming corridor around the main temple in Orchha.

Yadav announced that a review would be conducted to grant Niwari city the status of a Municipal Council.

He said that Orchha would be connected to religious tourism, as well as air ambulance and helicopter services. An airstrip would be constructed for this purpose.

Yadav stated that the connection between Ayodhya and Orchha dates back more than 500 years.

"Bundela ruler of Orchha, Madhukar Shah, was a devotee of Lord Shri Ram. His wife and queen Kunwari Ganesh brought Lord Ram to Orchha from Ayodhya in the 16th century," he said.

He announced more than 21 development projects worth Rs 332.85 crore for the Niwari district.

The residents of the area also received a new Sandipani school and a new government college.

"A divine and grand Shri Ram Raja Lok is being constructed in Orchha with divine grace. Today, various works worth Rs 130 crore in the first phase of Shri Ram Raja Lok were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid", the chief minister added.

He said the foundation stone for the second phase of Shri Ram Raja Lok, costing approximately Rs 125 crore, is being laid.

The foundation stone for the conservation of historical monuments and the archaeological complex is also being laid.

Yadav said that the construction of Shri Ram Raja Lok will foster a religious and tourism-based economy in Orchha. "The development of the region will create employment opportunities", he said.

He noted that home-stays run by women in Ladpura Khas and Radhapur villages in the district have ranked first and second in Madhya Pradesh. "This year, a dozen new homestays will be opened in Chandpura and Jamuniya Khas", he added.

The chief minister said that Niwari is also progressing in industrial development.

Pacific Industry Metal Limited is establishing an integrated steel plant on approximately 300 hectares of land in Prithvipur, a region with an investment of Rs 3,200 crore. This will provide employment to a large number of youth from the district, Yadav added.

He said Orchha is now poised to establish a new identity as a global tourist destination.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, will develop tourism infrastructure and facilities in Orchha under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0, including a Tourist Experience Center, Hunarshala, and an entry plaza along with a travel path.

He also informed that Orchha has been selected under UNESCO's HUL (Historical Urban Landscape) initiative.

The Central Government has recommended to UNESCO to recognise Orchha as a World Heritage Site in 2027-28. PTI MAS NSK