MP govt to divide financial aid given to martyrs equally between spouse and parents

Bhopal, Jun 25 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided that the financial assistance provided to a martyr's family will be divided equally between the spouse and the parents.

The state government provides financial assistance of Rs 1 crore in case of the martyrdom of the security personnel, including those from the army, para-military forces and police force.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the financial assistance is generally and practically given to the spouse of a martyr, while the parents remain deprived.

"Now, the cabinet has decided that 50 per cent of the total financial assistance will be given to the parents of the martyrs. Parents lose their child and support in case of martyrdom," he said.

Vijayvargiya said that he knows two instances in Indore wherein the martyrs' wives took away the entire financial assistance.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also decided to provide scholarships to the native students from Madhya Pradesh studying in sainik schools outside the state.

It was decided by the cabinet that the Public Works Department (PWD) will be the nodal agency in dealing with the railway projects in Madhya Pradesh, in place of the transport department, an official said.

Several other decisions include providing additional one acre land to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bhopal. PTI ADU NP