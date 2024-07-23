MP govt to give extra Rs 250 under Ladli Behna scheme ahead of Rakshabandhan

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government would be providing additional Rs 250 to women ahead of Rakshabandhan under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the decision during a cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

Eligible women get Rs 1,250 per month in their bank accounts under the scheme, launched by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Additional Rs 250 will be transferred to the beneficiaries on August 1, chief minister Yadav said.

The month of `Savan' has a special importance in Indian culture, he said, and urged elected representatives to tie Rakhi received from women in their constituencies on their hands on Rakshabandhan.