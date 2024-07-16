MP govt to include state's religious places in pilgrimage scheme

Bhopal, Jul 16 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed for the expansion of the government's pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens and inclusion of the state's religious places in it.

The Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana, under which people visit various pilgrimage sites in the country, was started in 2012 by the then BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the last 12 years, nearly eight lakh persons from MP have benefitted from the scheme, which includes 41 single and 9 pair (two places in one trip) pilgrimage sites of the country, officials told the CM in a meeting on Monday.

Yadav said due to the geographical structure of Madhya Pradesh, people are unable to see many pilgrimage sites and remain unaware of the special features of their own state.

The scheme should be expanded for senior citizens to visit famous pilgrimage sites of the country as well as prominent religious places in MP, he said.

The CM directed officials concerned to include the state's religious places under the scheme.

The Religious Trusts and Endowments Department should prepare an action plan after conducting necessary studies, he said.

While the elderly travellers will get an opportunity to visit famous places of their own state, it will also be important from the point of view of MP's economy, Yadav said.

He also asked the officials to prepare a plan for facilitating meritorious students to visit important tourist places of historical importance.

The CM also asked officials to enable visits of folk artists from tribal-dominated areas to the tourist places, where they can showcase their art.

Persons above the age of 60 years are eligible for journey under the pilgrimage scheme. There is a relaxation of two years for women.

Those aged above 65 or having disabilities are eligible to take an assistant with them, as per officials.

The pilgrims are provided food, accommodation as well as medical, security and road transport facilities during the tours, they added. PTI ADU GK