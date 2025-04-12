MP govt to launch new scheme to boost milk production

Indore, Apr 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced that the state government would launch a new scheme to bolster milk production on April 14 and name it after Dr B R Ambedkar to mark his 134th birth anniversary.

Talking to reporters in Indore, Yadav said the government aims to make the state number one in milk production with this scheme.

"Madhya Pradesh's contribution to the national milk production is around 9 per cent. Our government has set a target to increase this to 20 per cent through cattle conservation. To achieve this, we will launch a new scheme on April 14, on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary," he said.

The chief minister said the scheme would help increase milk production and the income of the state's farmers.

Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in milk production in the country, after Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He further said that cow shelters with a capacity to house more than 10,000 cattle are being built in major cities, especially for ailing and stray cows.

Yadav laid the foundation stone for the Indore Municipal Corporation's "Kamdhenu Gaushala" in Ashapura village near Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar.

The facility will come up in a 25-hectare area and will have a capacity to house more than 10,000 cows.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Yadav also offered prayers at Pitru Parvat in Indore. PTI HWP LAL ARU