MP govt to launch 'Saraswati Abhiyaan' to resume education for girls who have dropped out of school

Bhopal, Mar 6 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development department's 'Saraswati Abhiyaan' under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme will aim to reconnect girls who have dropped out of school to the mainstream of education, an official said on Friday.

The campaign will be formally launched on March 10 by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an event at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium here, the official added.

"This initiative will reconnect girls who have dropped out of school due to social, family, or economic reasons, making them self-reliant and empowered. The campaign will provide girls with the opportunity to appear for Class 8, 10, and 12 examinations through the State Open School system," the official said.

They will also be provided with study material, guidance, contact classes, and mentoring, enabling them to complete their studies and pursue further education or employment opportunities, the official added.

"According to the National Family Health Survey, a large number of girls in MP drop out of school before completing 8th, 10th, or 12th grade. Once they drop out, they are denied the opportunity to continue their education, leaving their education incomplete and limiting their future opportunities. This problem is more severe in rural and backward areas," the official said.

Recognising this challenge, the Saraswati Abhiyanwill conduct a survey to identify girls who have dropped out of school and enrol them in the State Open School. Study materials and academic guidance will be provided for exam preparation along with continuous mentoring and counselling, the official added.

"Girls who pass the exams under the Abhiyan will be awarded certificates to encourage them to pursue further education. This initiative aims not only to connect girls to education but also to develop their self-confidence and self-esteem. It will play a vital role in increasing girl child education, reducing dropout rates, and accelerating women's empowerment," she said.

It can also prove effective in curbing social evils like child marriage, the official added. PTI MAS BNM