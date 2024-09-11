MP govt to organise cleanliness drive from Sep 17 to Oct 2: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Sep 11 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will launch its 'Swachhata Hi Sewa - 2024 Abhiyan', a cleanliness campaign, from September 17 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said during a meeting on Tuesday.

"The campaign will be centered around the idea of 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata'. As part of the initiative, activities will be conducted at all levels with the aim of motivating people to imbibe cleanliness in their behaviour," he said.

People will be encouraged to do 'shramdaan' (voluntary contribution in physical efforts) to keep their surroundings clean, the CM said.

All the ministers should participate in the programmes to be held in their respective districts and make the campaign a success by innovating as per the situation at the local level, he said.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the outlets that sell generic medicines at affordable prices, will also be launched on September 17, he said. PTI ADU NP