MP govt to organise programmes for Janmashtami

Bhopal, Aug 6 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will organise programmes for the upcoming Krishna Janmashtami festival, like celebrations held in Mathura and Dwarka, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said, "Lord Krishna was born in Mathura, and Dwarka, too, has its importance. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh has the same status as he (Lord Krishna) did his schooling here. The state culture ministry will chalk out programmes for Janmashtami." The chief minister also praised the Tiranga Abhiyan, under which every household in the state will unfurl the tricolour.

For the first time, a police band is made available in all 55 districts for Independence Day, and it is a matter of pride for the state, he said.

Yadav said women will be empowered this Raksha Bandhan as they will receive an additional Rs 250 apart from the regular aid of Rs 1,250 for the festival. PTI MAS ARU