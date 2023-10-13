MP govt to provide land to homeless people, promises CM Chouhan

Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday promised to provide plots of land to the homeless people in the state so that houses can be built for them and they do not remain without shelter.

He also said that his government's flagship 'Ladli Behna' scheme has enhanced the respect and honour of women in their house as their family members now treat them with dignity.

"Those who have been living in Madhya Pradesh for the last many years but do not possess any land, will be given it...Plots of land will be provided to the homeless people in the state so that houses can be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) as well as the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and nobody remains without a house," Chouhan said during his address here.

"The Ladli Behna scheme was launched with an aim to empower women financially and to enhance their respect and honour in their house as well as society. They are being treated with dignity and respect by their husbands and mothers-in-law, who now offer them rotis with a layer of ghee," he added.

The Ladli Behna scheme was launched by CM Chouhan in March this year. Under the scheme, each eligible woman is given a financial assistance of Rs 1,250 per month.

Chouhan was addressing women in Govindpura constituency in the state capital.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former mayor and sitting MLA Krishna Gaur again from Govindpura. Gaur won the 2018 assembly polls from the same seat by a margin of more than 46,000 votes.

The chief minister also said that women who were not getting the benefit of the Ladli Behna scheme at present should not worry as he would later ensure that they are included in it.

He also promised that gradually his government would raise the monthly benefit provided under the scheme to Rs 3,000 in phases after coming to power again.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, except for a 15-month period when the Congress government led by Kamal Nath ruled the state between December 2018 and March 2020.

Chouhan said that he had framed schemes for the welfare of girls and women as he wanted to do something good for them even when he was not elected as an MLA. After becoming the chief minister, he framed schemes like Ladli Laxmi for the education of a girl child and also for their marriage.

He also assured them that he would pay the fees of medical and engineering streams of the sons and daughters of the eligible women in the state.

Before his address, Chouhan took out a roadshow in the constituency. Later, he took part in another road show in Bagh Sevania area of Govindpura assembly constituency along with Gaur. PTI MAS NP