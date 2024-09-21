MP govt to set up welfare board for Jain community

Bhopal, Sep 21 (PTI) A welfare board will be set up for the Jain community in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday evening announced.

Yadav was speaking at a traditional Jain `Kshamavani' program organised at his residence here.

A Jain Kalyan Board would be formed in the state, and Jain monks would be provided free stay facility during their journeys, he said. Sagar Medical College will be named `Acharya Vidyasagar Medical College', Yadav said.

Jainism and its culture have a glorious history, he said.

The BJP government in the state has banned the sale of meat in the open, decided to open Ayurvedic colleges in all administrative divisions, and give incentives for cow shelters and cow-rearing, Yadav said.

