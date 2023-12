Bhopal, Dec 13 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government will welcome the devotees travelling to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced here on Wednesday.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is expected to take place on January 22, 2024.

Talking to reporters, Yadav said several devotees from Madhya Pradesh will be visiting Ayodhya on this occasion, and they will be welcomed on their way by applying `tilak' on the forehead. PTI ADU KRK