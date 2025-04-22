MP govt turned tribal-dominated districts safe corridors for liquor smuggling, alleges Cong

Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused the Madhya Pradesh government of turning tribal-dominated districts like Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Ratlam into "safe corridors" for liquor smuggling, and demanded a ban on alcohol in these areas on the lines of religious places.

Addressing a press conference, Vikrant Bhuria, the president of the Congress' tribal wing, claimed that liquor is smuggled in large quantities from this tribal belt in Madhya Pradesh to neighbouring Gujarat, where it is banned.

"Tribal-dominated districts in the state, especially those bordering Gujarat and Maharashtra, like Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar and Ratlam, have become safe corridors for liquor smuggling...Large consignments of liquor seized from time to time are proof of this," he said.

Smuggling of liquor is not possible without the connivance or protection of the state government, administration and police officials, he alleged.

Citing media reports, Bhuria claimed that seven corridors have been built for liquor smuggling in Jhabua and Alirajpur bordering Gujarat, and wine shops have been opened there at a distance of 400 metres to 5 kilometres from the Gujarat border so that the smuggling of alcohol can be done easily.

He also demanded that all the liquor shops bordering Gujarat be closed with immediate effect.

Bhuria, MLA from Jhabua, also alleged that the contract of each liquor shop in the villages located along the Gujarat border was given for Rs 13 crore.

But this area is backward and impoverished, and half of the population here is below the poverty line, he said.

"In such a situation, where does the alcohol go?" he asked.

All types of alcohol, except traditional mahua liquor, should be banned in tribal areas because the use of mahua alcohol is a part of tribal tradition and worship practices.

"To protect our culture and future in tribal-dominated areas, we demand the government to impose a complete ban on all other liquor except the liquor made from mahua," he said.

Mahua liquor is made from the dried flowers of the mahua tree.

"When alcohol can be banned at religious places, then why can't it be banned in the tribal areas of the state?" he asked.

Alcohol has been banned in 19 cities of religious importance in Madhya Pradesh and areas falling under some gram panchayats. These include Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Amarkantak. Apart from this, liquor ban is also applicable in the village panchayats of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd and Linga.

According to Bhuria, some social organisations were running a campaign against dowry, liquor and DJ (music) in tribal areas of the state.

This campaign is taking the form of a people's movement in the tribal areas, so the government should support it, he added. PTI MAS NP