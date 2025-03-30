MP govt tweaks Ujjain University name to spotlight ‘Samrat Vikramaditya’

Ujjain (MP): The Madhya Pradesh government has modified the name of the Ujjain-based Vikram University to ‘Samrat Vikramaditya University’ to highlight that it has been named after Emperor Vikramaditya.

Addressing the 29th convocation ceremony of Vikram University on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the change in the name.

“We know our university is named after Vikramaditya. But for those who do not know, I, with the permission of the governor (who is the chancellor of the university) and with the consent of the higher education minister, announce that Vikram University will now be known as Samrat Vikramaditya University,” he said.

On the occasion, Governor Mangubhai Patel awarded the honorary degree of D. Litt to Yadav, who hails from Ujjain.

Yadav said Ujjain is one of the seven holiest cities in India. He encouraged the students, who got their degrees, to use their talents to serve society and contribute to the nation.

The CM said vast opportunities await them. He also urged researchers to represent their city, state, and country on the global stage.

Governor Patel said Ujjain has a unique identity on India’s map concerning education, religion, literature, culture, science, and commerce.

He highlighted Lord Krishna’s "educational journey in Ujjain at Acharya Sandipani's Gurukul by the banks of the Shipra River".

During the event, 70 students received degrees, 99 were awarded medals, and 2 researchers were conferred with the D.Litt. degrees.