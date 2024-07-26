MP govt will implement Agniveer quota in police, armed forces recruitment, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jul 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said his government will provide quota to Agniveers in police and armed forces recruitment.

His announcement came on the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.

Agniveers are jawans selected for four years under a short term recruitment scheme called Agnipath, which was rolled out by the Union government to enable a youthful profile for the country's armed forces.

"As per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP government has decided to give reservation to Agniveers in police and armed forces. The Agniveer scheme is in the real sense an attempt to not only modernize the armed forces and to recruit capable jawans but also to make it young at the global level," Yadav told reporters.

"We will walk in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feelings on the issue," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the Agnipath scheme is an example of necessary reforms undertaken by the Army and accused the opposition of playing politics over the recruitment process aimed at keeping the average age in armed forces young.

In his address on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras to mark the 25th anniversary of victory in Kargil war, Modi said some people were playing politics over a sensitive issue related to national security and rubbished claims the Agnipath scheme was launched to save pension money.

"The aim of Agnipath is to make the forces young...The aim of Agnipath is to keep the armies continuously fit for war," he added. PTI MAS BNM