MP govt will not spare adulterators, says CM Yadav

Indore, Oct 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday warned of strict action against adulteration and asserted those playing with people's lives through spurious food and drugs would not be spared.

He was speaking after inaugurating a food and drug testing laboratory built here at a cost of Rs 8.12 crore.

"I want to warn adulterators that we will not let them go scot-free. We will ensure such people land in jail. No one will be allowed to endanger lives through adulteration. If you indulge in wrongdoing, the government will not spare you. But if you work honestly, we will encourage you," Yadav said.

For the first time since the state came into existence in 1956, a food and drug testing laboratory has been set up at the divisional level after Bhopal, he said, adding similar facilities will be established in Jabalpur, Gwalior and other divisions.

"Indore is famous for its 56 Dukan area and other chaat stalls. With this laboratory, adulteration in food items can be curbed and pure food will be ensured for all. The Bhopal laboratory could test only about 6,000 food and drug samples annually, but with the Indore facility, the state will now be able to test around 20,000 samples every year," the CM said. PTI HWP LAL BNM